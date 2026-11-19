DSWD-Davao seeks to triple youth internship quotas and extend duration to three months

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has formally requested its central office to expand the number of beneficiaries and extend the duration of its youth internship and immersion programs. For 2026, these initiatives covered only 180 young people across the region, a figure that regional officials described as significantly insufficient for the area's needs.

Crystal Mae Econ, social welfare officer II and youth welfare program focal person for DSWD-Davao, disclosed the figures during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum held on Monday, November 16, 2026, at SM City Davao. She stated that the Government Internship Program (GIP) accommodated 100 beneficiaries, while the Immersion Outreach Program (IOP) served 80. Econ emphasized the scarcity of these slots, noting that the current numbers do not adequately address the region's demand for youth engagement.

The agency is currently negotiating with the central office to increase these quotas and lengthen the program period. Under current rules, both programs run for 30 working days. Econ expressed a desire to extend this period to at least three months, drawing a comparison with the Department of Labor and Employment's Tupad program, which offers longer-term employment opportunities. Each beneficiary receives an allowance of P11,790 for the 30-day period.

Eligibility and allocation

Both programs operate under DSWD's Unlad Kabataan framework, which targets disadvantaged youth, particularly those out of school, to provide skills training, leadership development, and work exposure. The GIP is designed for college students, while the IOP serves out-of-school youth aged 18 to 25. Eligibility requires applicants to come from families below the regional poverty threshold as defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Econ noted that priority is given to members of the Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines (PYAP), a DSWD-recognized youth group organized in each barangay for individuals aged 15 to 25. She urged out-of-school youth who are not yet part of these associations to register through their assigned barangay social workers to secure priority status. Slots are distributed to provincial social welfare offices based on the number of local government units (LGUs) in the area.

In Davao Region, the allocation is as follows: Davao del Sur receives 12 slots; Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental receive 13 each; Davao City receives 15 slots, allocated to its district offices; and Davao Occidental receives six. The remaining slots are managed directly by the regional office. The GIP is typically implemented in June, while the IOP runs from October to November.

Work exposure and retention

Beneficiaries are primarily assigned administrative duties in municipal social welfare offices and DSWD district offices. Their roles also include assisting social workers in profiling youth within barangays. Econ stated that the primary objective is to provide young people with practical experience in government service. She noted that the program has served as a recruitment pipeline, with several former GIP and IOP beneficiaries subsequently hired by DSWD or local government units.

Econ also highlighted the logistical challenges involved in disbursement. DSWD-Davao is responsible for paying the beneficiaries' allowances, which requires staff to travel to remote areas, such as Balut Island in Sarangani, to ensure payouts are made directly to the youth.

The forum took place as DSWD marks National Children's Month in November. The month's theme, "Manindigan! Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa,” emphasizes the protection of children during disasters and emergencies. Econ announced that the month's concluding activity, the Stakeholders Summit and Children's Champion Recognition, is scheduled for November 27 at the Pinnacle Hotel.