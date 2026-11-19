Mindanao power reserve reached 793 MW on November 15, 2026

Mindanao maintained a gross power reserve of 793 megawatts (MW) on November 15, 2026, as available generation capacity reached 3,177 MW against a peak demand of 2,384 MW, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arthur Tress, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ TRANSMISSION LINES OF ELECTRICAL POWER STATION

Data from the NGCP's Mindanao 2026 Demand-Supply Situation report shows that while both available capacity and peak demand hit their lowest points for the November 9 to 15 monitoring period on that Sunday, the island still held a reserve nearly 800 MW above its peak requirement. This figure marks the second-highest reserve of the week.

The highest reserve for the period occurred on November 13, reaching 864 MW, supported by an available capacity of 3,331 MW against a peak demand of 2,467 MW. Conversely, the highest peak demand for the week was recorded on November 12 at 2,687 MW, which resulted in a lower gross reserve of 653 MW despite an available capacity of 3,340 MW.

Other daily figures from the monitoring period include:

November 9: 3,179 MW capacity vs 2,650 MW peak demand (529 MW reserve)

November 10: 3,319 MW capacity vs 2,541 MW peak demand (778 MW reserve)

November 11: 3,318 MW capacity vs 2,604 MW peak demand (714 MW reserve)

November 14: 3,190 MW capacity vs 2,531 MW peak demand (659 MW reserve)

Annual System Performance

For the period from January 1 to November 15, 2026, Mindanao's average actual system demand stood at 2,464 MW, with an average actual available capacity of 3,207 MW. This resulted in an average gross reserve of 743 MW for the year-to-date period. The highest peak demand recorded for the island in 2026 occurred on May 12, reaching 2,775 MW.

The NGCP clarifies that the gross reserve-the difference between available generation capacity and peak demand-is distinct from the dispatchable reserve, as not all available capacity is immediately usable for grid stability. The NGCP continues to manage the transmission network to balance supply and demand across the island.