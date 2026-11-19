Davao City proposes tax deductions for businesses hiring PWDs and seniors for at least six months

Davao City is considering a local ordinance that would grant tax deductions to businesses that hire persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens, aiming to transition these sectors from short-term rotational work to more stable employment.

Councilor Lorenzo "Enzo" Villafuerte, chairperson of the Committee on Social Services, disclosed during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos forum on Nov. 17, 2026, that the measure-requested by Mayor Sebastian Duterte-has already passed its first reading. To qualify for the incentive, businesses must ensure that at least 1 percent of their workforce consists of PWDs or senior citizens, with a requirement to maintain their employment for at least six months.

Fiscal Balancing and Implementation

The City Council is currently weighing a tax deduction of 5 to 10 percent. However, the final figure remains pending as the City Treasurer's Office evaluates the potential impact on the city's overall revenue and its ability to fund other social programs, such as financial subsidies.

According to Villafuerte, the Treasurer's Office has expressed concerns that a 10-percent deduction may be too aggressive, with estimates suggesting a potential loss of ₱300 million to ₱400 million in revenue if the program reaches full capacity. The council previously considered basing incentives on the employees' salaries, but determined this was not permissible under the Local Government Code, necessitating a direct deduction from local taxes instead.

Employment Standards and Accessibility

The proposal emphasizes qualification over charity. Villafuerte noted that the ordinance covers all types of disabilities and all industries, provided the applicants are qualified for the roles. He stressed that the goal is to provide professional opportunities rather than "handouts," echoing sentiments from PWDs who prefer to be hired based on merit rather than pity.

The six-month minimum employment rule seeks to address the instability of current hiring patterns. Under existing programs coordinated by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), particularly in the food industry, PWDs are typically employed for six months and senior citizens for three months on a rotational basis. The new ordinance would incentivize longer-term or permanent placements.

Beyond hiring, the measure also proposes additional compensation for businesses that exceed the requirements of the Accessibility Law (Batas Pambansa 344), such as the installation of specialized ramps and other facility upgrades to improve accessibility.

Broader Support Systems

This legislative effort coincides with other initiatives for the vulnerable sectors in the city. Villafuerte's committee recently held joint hearings regarding the establishment of a dedicated community space for PWDs and senior citizens. This proposed facility is intended to serve as a workspace and office, streamlining the delivery of support services to these residents.