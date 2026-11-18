Davao Councilor Proposes Criminal Liability for School Administrators Over Bullying Inaction

Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang has called for the criminal prosecution of school administrators who fail to act on bullying incidents, arguing that current administrative penalties are insufficient to ensure accountability in educational institutions. During a privilege speech delivered on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the City Council's regular session, Dayanghirang, who chairs the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, proposed that school presidents and principals face legal liability rather than mere fines when they neglect their duties regarding student safety.

"That we should establish criminal liability of school presidents and principals. That is the only way,” Dayanghirang stated, emphasizing that the prestige of an educational institution should not serve as a shield for incompetent management. He specifically noted that the recent controversy at Ateneo de Davao University should not be treated as an isolated issue, asserting that his proposed accountability measures apply to all universities, colleges, and public schools.

The call for stricter enforcement follows the spread of videos online earlier this month reportedly showing students being bullied inside a restroom at the Ateneo de Davao University Junior High School. The incident sparked public outrage and prompted the university to refer the case to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee. On November 12, the university dismissed a student found responsible and formed a task force to review its anti-bullying policies, while inquiries into the involvement of other students remain ongoing.

Dayanghirang argued that the current local framework offers little deterrence. Under the Davao City Anti-Bullying Ordinance, approved in April 2023, schools that fail to act on bullying receive a warning, and a second offense with unresolved cases can prevent the renewal of a private school's business permit. However, Dayanghirang pointed out that the maximum financial penalty imposed by the local government is a 5,000-peso fine. "They can just pay it,” he said, suggesting that such a low monetary cost does not compel genuine behavioral change.

To address this gap, the councilor proposed amending the city's ordinance to explicitly hold school presidents and principals liable and to require schools to open their incident records to authorities whenever bullying occurs. He also requested that the director of the Davao City Police Office be invited to the council to present the police investigation report on the Ateneo case, describing such records as public documents that should be accessible to the city government.

National Legislative Reform

In a position paper submitted to the council, Dayanghirang urged Congress to amend Republic Act 10627, also known as the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013. He proposed introducing administrative and, in serious cases, criminal liability for school administrators who willfully refuse to investigate reported incidents, conceal or falsify records, retaliate against victims or witnesses, or allow repeated bullying through gross negligence.

The paper clarified that this proposal does not seek to hold every principal automatically criminally liable for any bullying incident. Instead, it targets specific abuses of authority. "No administrator should be allowed to hide behind an institutional position when there is evidence of deliberate neglect, concealment, or abuse of authority,” the document stated. Additionally, the proposal recommends requiring parents of students involved in bullying to participate in intervention programs, with repeated refusal leading to referral to the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Citywide Coordination

Dayanghirang also called on the concerned committee to organize a citywide anti-bullying summit involving university presidents, principals, guidance counselors, police officers, and social welfare officials. He emphasized that the goal is proactive problem-solving rather than institutional ego or power dynamics. "It's not about ego, it's not about power, it's about being proactive and coming up with a solution,” he said, warning that without coordinated action, the issue risks fading into inaction.

On the same day, the Davao City Council unanimously approved two resolutions authored by Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo” Villafuerte, the drafter of the 2023 ordinance. The resolutions condemn bullying and urge the city's Anti-Bullying Council to convene immediately to address the rising concerns over student safety and institutional accountability.