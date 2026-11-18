Geopolitical balancing act in Manila: New Delhi shifted the tectonic plates of regional influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in a series of summits in Manila-including the 49th ASEAN Summit, the Quad leaders' meeting, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS)-highlights New Delhi's pragmatic approach to international architecture. The agenda, focusing on critical minerals, maritime cooperation, and regional security, underscores India's strategy of balancing various power centers to serve its own strategic interests.

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Indian diplomacy currently operates through multi-layered engagement, acting simultaneously as a full member of some blocs, a strategic partner to others, and an invited participant in others. This structure allows New Delhi to avoid alignment with any single geopolitical camp.

Within the expanded BRICS+ format-comprising 11 full members and 10 partners-India seeks to revise the global financial and trade order. A key milestone is India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship in 2026. For Delhi, this bloc serves as a platform for coordination with major energy producers, including Russia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and for promoting settlements in national currencies to reduce reliance on the U. S. dollar. According to EY India's Economy Watch, BRICS+ accounts for approximately 45% of global GDP by purchasing power parity.

In the G20, New Delhi focuses on building consensus between developed and developing nations regarding AI governance, climate financing, and debt relief.

India's engagement with the Quad (India, U. S., Japan, Australia) remains distinct; despite shared concerns over China's expansion in the Indo-Pacific, the format is not a formal military alliance. India utilizes the Quad to ensure freedom of navigation, strengthen supply chains, and develop critical technologies.

Parallel to this, the I2U2 group (India, Israel, UAE, U. S.) focuses on specific economic projects involving food security, clean energy, and transport infrastructure, allowing India to deepen ties with Western Asia.

Membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) provides India with a direct channel for interaction with Russia, China, and Central Asian states on security and counter-terrorism, even during periods of heightened bilateral tension with Beijing.

Regarding ASEAN, India follows its "Act East" policy. By maintaining the status of a strategic partner rather than a member, Delhi integrates into the Southeast Asian economy without the formal obligations of bloc membership.

India's foreign policy functions as a network of overlapping commitments. Its role as a G7 partner, while simultaneously developing BRICS and the Quad, confirms that New Delhi views international organizations not as mutually exclusive alliances, but as tools for achieving specific national goals.