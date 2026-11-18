Poland faces a hidden demographic crisis: shifting income patterns exposed by new official data

GUS released a 2025 report on Poland's pension and disability benefit systems, detailing payout amounts, recipient counts, and the impact of regional residence and insurance type on living standards.

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The analysis covers two primary structures: the non-agricultural social insurance system-including data from the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS), the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, and the Ministry of the Interior-and the social insurance system for individual farmers (KRUS). Comparing these frameworks highlights the income gap between urban and rural elderly populations.

Life quality is measured by comparing average pensions against the disposable income of pensioner households and two critical thresholds: the social minimum and the existential minimum. This ratio identifies the portion of beneficiaries who cannot meet basic needs for food, clothing, and housing despite receiving formal benefits.

Statistics are broken down by the following criteria:

Benefit types: old-age pensions, disability benefits, and survivor pensions;

Demographics: recipient age and gender;

Geography: data segmented by macroregions, regions, and voivodeships.

In addition to gross payout amounts, the publication tracks the dynamic changes and correlation between pension income and average monthly wages in the country. This illustrates the rate at which pensioners' real purchasing power shifts relative to the working population's earnings.