Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear briefcase has been brought to the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Journalist and State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov posted a video showing the briefcase on his Telegram channel.
During the summit, Popov noticed an aide to the Russian president carrying a black briefcase. The journalist asked whether it was indeed the head of state's nuclear briefcase.
“Yes, that’s the one,” the aide replied with a smile.
Putin arrived in China on November 17 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. A trilateral meeting between the Russian president, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place there.
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A mysterious black object carried by the Russian delegation in Shenzhen sparked immediate questions about the true nature of the equipment accompanying the leader.