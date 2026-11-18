Putin’s nuclear briefcase arrives in China ahead of talks with Trump and Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear briefcase has been brought to the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Journalist and State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov posted a video showing the briefcase on his Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Викепедист1901, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nuclear suitcase in NIIAA

During the summit, Popov noticed an aide to the Russian president carrying a black briefcase. The journalist asked whether it was indeed the head of state's nuclear briefcase.

“Yes, that’s the one,” the aide replied with a smile.

Putin arrives in China for APEC summit

Putin arrived in China on November 17 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. A trilateral meeting between the Russian president, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place there.