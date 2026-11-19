Shattered peace on Indian roads: Massive budget demand that failed to stop a judicial mandate

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in a long-standing jurisdictional dispute between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state governments over the responsibility for removing and sheltering stray cattle from national highways.

Photo: Канал t.me/mash_donbass by Скриншот видео канала t.me/mash_donbass, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Animals on the road

The legal conflict centres on accountability for road safety and animal welfare. During a recent hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NHAI, argued that the authority lacks both the statutory mandate to acquire land for shelters and the necessary funding, estimating the required expenditure at approximately ₹5,000 crore. The NHAI contended that animal management-including capturing, veterinary care, and housing-falls under the purview of state and local municipal bodies, as animal welfare is a state subject under the Constitution.

However, the apex court questioned the NHAI's refusal to take a more active role, suggesting that the authority could utilise its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to help establish shelters. The court emphasised that maintaining an obstruction-free highway is intrinsic to road safety, meaning the presence of stray animals is not merely a municipal issue but a significant hazard for motorists.

In its May 19 order, the Supreme Court rejected the NHAI's claim that its role should be limited to mere coordination. The court directed the NHAI to collaborate with state governments and Union Territories to implement a time-bound mechanism for removing animals. This includes the deployment of specialised vehicles for safe relocation and the creation of partnerships with gaushalas and animal welfare organisations.

Simultaneously, state governments and Union Territories have been ordered to strengthen their own veterinary services and shelter infrastructure. To ensure these directives are not ignored, the Supreme Court has tasked the respective jurisdictional High Courts with monitoring compliance and taking action against failing authorities.

The ruling also has implications for legal liability following road accidents. Legal experts note that while the court's directions increase the NHAI's responsibility to manage risks, the mere presence of an animal on the road does not automatically trigger liability. A claimant must still prove that a specific authority owed a duty of care, breached that duty, and that this breach directly caused the accident.

For victims and their families, seeking compensation remains a complex process. While the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is the standard route for claims, some cases have seen the Supreme Court award compensation through public law remedies to avoid the delays of civil suits. For example, in the case of Nisha v. Municipal Council Sangrur (2026), the court awarded ₹15 lakh in compensation and urged states to create formal compensation mechanisms for such incidents.