Global economic architecture shifting toward geopolitical pressure

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has cautioned that the global economic architecture is undergoing a fundamental shift, where access to energy, technology, finance, and trade are increasingly being utilised as instruments of geopolitical pressure. Speaking at the inaugural session of Raisina Tokyo 2026 in Japan, the Minister outlined five defining features that are currently reshaping the international order, signalling a move away from the era of steady globalisation toward a more volatile and fragmented system.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Japans economic growth

The first critical feature identified by Jaishankar is the prevalence of systemic shocks. He noted that the decades-long trajectory of stable globalisation has been severed by a succession of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, major geopolitical conflicts, and acute economic volatility. These disruptions have exposed deep-seated vulnerabilities in the interconnected global network, forcing a reassessment of how nations manage interdependence.

This vulnerability has led to the second feature: the open "weaponisation" of resources. Jaishankar observed that control over critical economic assets-ranging from energy and technology to market access and financial systems-is now being leveraged to advance strategic interests. He warned that both physical and virtual chokepoints have become tools of strategic competition, effectively weakening the established international rules and assumptions that once governed global trade.

The Minister further highlighted a third trend: a shift toward extreme competition and a higher appetite for risk. In the current climate, countries are increasingly willing to undertake significant risks to translate strategic advantages into tangible outcomes across various domains.

In response to these pressures, the fourth defining feature is the emergence of "de-risking" and diversification. Jaishankar explained that the priority for major economies has shifted from a narrow focus on cost and efficiency to a focus on reliability and multiplicity. This is driving a structural move away from concentrated supply chains toward alternative sources for essential goods, as nations seek to mitigate the risks associated with over-dependence on single providers.

The final feature is the rising premium on trusted partnerships. With the international environment becoming increasingly unpredictable, both governments and private enterprises are prioritising shorter supply chains and reliable allies. Jaishankar also flagged the danger of the manipulation of international rules, noting that governments are becoming more vigilant about how such frameworks can be distorted to disadvantage compliant nations.

Addressing the specific context of India-Japan relations, the External Affairs Minister urged Japan to account for India's structural transformation since 2014. Citing significant growth in infrastructure, the expansion of the domestic market, and advancements in human resource development, he called for intensified collaboration in high-tech and strategic sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, pharmaceuticals, and defence.

Jaishankar emphasised that the partnership between India and Japan, characterised by an absence of conflicting interests, serves as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific. He expressed confidence that deeper ties under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi would provide a critical pillar for an increasingly multipolar Asia and a more secure global order.