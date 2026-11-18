European Leaders Push for Seat at Table in US-Russia Security Talks

European leaders fear that the continent's future security architecture is being established through direct agreements between Moscow and Washington without European participation, according to Nikolai Topornin, director of the European Information Center. The expert told Pravda. Ru that Europe's push to secure a seat at the negotiating table is driven not only by the Ukrainian crisis but also by the need to protect its own strategic interests as the United States shifts its political course.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Magnus Fröderberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ Alexander Stubb

Previously, it was reported that Finnish President Alexander Stubb insisted on the mandatory involvement of Kyiv and Brussels in any discussions regarding a peace settlement. Stubb emphasized that discussions on Ukraine's territorial integrity and European stability are impossible without the direct presence of regional representatives. Similar sentiments have emerged as Western politicians attempt to maintain influence on the global agenda, with the future security architecture increasingly discussed in a manner that bypasses key EU capitals.

Topornin explained that skepticism is growing in Europe regarding the approach of U. S. President Donald Trump, who may prioritize American economic gains at the expense of long-term stability for allies. The political scientist noted that Trump is oriented toward pragmatic deals, including cooperation with Russia in the energy sector and the extraction of rare earth metals.

This dynamic is compelling Europeans to insist on their presence during the formulation of new agreements, as old mechanisms, including the OSCE and arms reduction treaties, have largely ceased to function. Meanwhile, security guarantees, which have been discussed on various platforms, require a full revision in light of modern realities.

"Essentially, almost no serious international agreements remain that would ensure a certain level of security, including in Europe. Therefore, Europeans believe they must now join the collective effort. Negotiations are already moving beyond the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are touching on the security of the entire European region,” Topornin noted.

The expert added that Europe previously held a position behind Kyiv, fully aligning with its demands, which did not require separate representation. However, visits by U. S. special envoys to Moscow have highlighted the need to create a new system of checks and balances. In this process, many countries, including small EU states, risk being left out. The situation is compounded by the fact that global politics is increasingly focusing on dialogue among the largest nuclear powers, pushing Brussels to the periphery of decision-making.

"The negotiating group proposed by the European Union should include five representatives from member states and two representatives from Brussels institutions. Finland is not among them. It turns out that small countries are currently not represented in this group and will not participate in the negotiations. Presumably, this has hurt Alexander Stubb to some extent, as he expected to take part in them,” the specialist explained.

Despite the activity of individual leaders, the question of the EU's agency remains open. While key players discuss the status of European actors in future agreements, internal institutional disputes are intensifying within the EU itself. In particular, experts point out that EU diplomacy is undergoing a period of internal transformation where the interests of specific politicians may not align with the collective strategy of the bloc.