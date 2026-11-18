Latvia's PM: Russia Lacks Leverage to Dictate Terms to the West

During a meeting of European leaders in Dublin on November 13, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulgervis stated that Russia is not in a position to dictate terms to the West. Speaking with AFP, Kulgervis asserted that Europe's military power, economy, and leadership far exceed those of Russia, arguing that Moscow lacks the leverage to issue demands.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Диего Дельсо, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Riga, Latvia

The remarks came amid discussions regarding the future of European security within the framework of negotiations over Ukraine. Moscow has maintained that any settlement must address broader security concerns, including relations with NATO.

While Kulgervis cited the collective military and economic strength of Europe, Latvia's own defense spending relies partly on borrowing, and the Prime Minister has previously called for additional support from European partners.