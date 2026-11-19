Argentina Industrial Contraction Tied to Market Orientation

Argentina's industrial sector is experiencing a fragmented decline under Javier Milei's economic policies, with the severity of the downturn tied directly to a company's market orientation and supply chain dependencies. According to a University of Buenos Aires (UBA) report, the contraction is most acute among firms serving domestic demand.

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The study categorized the industrial sector into three distinct groups to isolate the drivers of the production drop. The most significant contraction occurred in the domestic-market segment, where output fell by 19%, reflecting a decrease in internal consumption and consumer purchasing power.

Enterprises reliant on imported raw materials and equipment saw a 12% decline, driven by shifted access conditions and the rising cost of imports. In contrast, export-oriented manufacturers have shown greater resilience, as their reliance on international markets insulated them from the contraction of the domestic economy.