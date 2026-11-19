Philippines defers formal Pax Silica signing amid supply chain tensions

The United States is intensifying efforts to secure critical mineral and technology supply chains across Southeast Asia, though the Philippines has deferred signing formal agreements under the U. S.-led Pax Silica initiative despite its membership in the program.

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U.S. Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Y. Kevin Kim stated that Washington is seeking a broad network of global partnerships to ensure supply chain security. The Pax Silica initiative, launched in December 2025 and joined by over 25 countries, aims to secure the production of semiconductors, artificial intelligence components, and critical minerals to reduce dependence on any single foreign supplier and mitigate the risk of economic coercion.

Trade restrictions and regional friction

The push for secure partnerships coincides with tightened U. S. trade controls. On Monday, the U. S. Department of Commerce restricted the shipment of advanced chips to several Southeast Asian nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. These measures are intended to block Chinese access to sensitive technology, following allegations of chip smuggling and espionage involving Nvidia Corp.

In the Philippines, the transition from policy intent to operational reality has met local resistance. While the Philippines joined Pax Silica in April, a proposed hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, has faced protests from students, indigenous communities, and environmental groups. This opposition contributed to the decision by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and U. S. Ambassador Lee Lipton to forgo any formal signings during U. S. President Donald J. Trump's recent visit to Manila.

Energy and nuclear cooperation

While the Pax Silica deals remain pending, the U. S. and Philippine governments are pivoting toward energy security and civilian nuclear technology. President Trump identified the Philippines as a natural partner for a planned Alaskan pipeline designed to export U. S. energy supplies to Pacific allies.

Discussions are also underway regarding the Philippines' first modern nuclear project. President Trump noted that the adoption of American civilian nuclear technology would underscore the bilateral relationship, describing the potential for a "very big" collaboration in the sector. President Marcos confirmed that the two nations are continuing to explore new areas of cooperation in technology, leaning on U. S. innovation and leadership.