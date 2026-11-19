Barrier to education in the Philippines: New legislation forces radical shift in classrooms

Senator Francis Pangilinan has expressed support for the bicameral conference committee's finalized version of a measure establishing a national feeding program, a move that aligns with his campaign commitment to provide free and nutritious meals to students.

The reconciled bill merges Senate Bill No. 2272 and House Bill No. 9466. If passed, it will repeal Republic Act No. 11037, also known as the Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act, to expand the scope of the government's nutrition interventions. The resulting National Children's Nutrition Program will implement a life-stage approach to combat hunger and malnutrition among Filipino youth.

Targeted Nutritional Support

Under the new provisions, the program will provide universal school-based feeding for all public school learners from kindergarten to Grade 3. For students in Grades 4 to 6, the program will shift to a targeted approach, focusing specifically on those identified as undernourished.

Mr. Pangilinan emphasized that the initiative addresses more than just health concerns, framing malnutrition as a barrier to education and equal opportunity. This follows his "Libreng Almusal" proposal, which aimed to reduce dropout rates and learning gaps by ensuring students do not attend class hungry.

The urgency of the measure is underscored by data from the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute, which reported that 18.9% of school-age children and 21.4% of adolescents experienced stunted growth due to undernourishment in 2025.