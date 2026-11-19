State Courts: 27-year-old man imprisoned after paying for sexual services of 16-year-old girl

The State Courts of Singapore have sentenced 27-year-old Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed to three months' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to engaging the sexual services of a person under 18 years of age.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Джозефин Бизли, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Shrewsbury Prison Medical Facility

The conviction, delivered on November 18, follows an incident on February 20, 2024, where the defendant engaged in protected sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in a vehicle. Evidence presented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Huiyi established that the defendant located the victim through a Telegram chat group. While the defendant had inquired about the victim's age, the court noted he did not verify the victim's claim that she was approximately 20 years old. A digital transfer of $30 was made as payment for the services.

Procedural Context and Related Cases

This sentencing is part of a larger judicial process involving eight individuals charged in August 2024 in connection with offences involving the same minor. Muhammad Ameerulah is the fourth individual to be sentenced in this series of cases. Previous judgments include:

Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar (24): Sentenced in early November to 11 weeks' jail.

Muhammad 'Aizat Khalis Daud (38): Sentenced in October to seven weeks' jail.

Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak (26): Sentenced in September to four weeks' jail.

The remaining four cases associated with this investigation remain pending before the court.