Singapore has begun dismantling its physical Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) transitions to a satellite-based charging system, known as ERP 2, effective January 1, 2027.
The operational shift replaces the need for physical gantries to detect vehicles. Instead, satellite navigation technology will determine when a vehicle enters and exits a charging zone. To facilitate this, the LTA is progressively removing or modifying 95 gantries. As of November 18, 2026, 12 gantries-including those at Republic Boulevard, Bencoolen Street, and Geylang Bahru-have been removed. In total, 62 non-operational gantries are slated for removal or modification, while the remaining 33 will stay active until December 31, 2026. The LTA expects the entire gantry network to be decommissioned or repurposed by June 2027.
Under the ERP 2 system, the physical gantry is replaced by a combination of satellite tracking and on-board unit (OBU) alerts. To inform drivers of charging boundaries, the LTA is introducing new road markings and signage:
While most gantries are being removed, some structures will be retained and repurposed to house devices that support the system in areas where satellite signals are unreliable, ensuring continuous operational coverage across the urban network.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A mysterious black object carried by the Russian delegation in Shenzhen sparked immediate questions about the true nature of the equipment accompanying the leader.