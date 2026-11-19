Singapore removes 12 ERP gantries ahead of satellite system launch

Singapore has begun dismantling its physical Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) transitions to a satellite-based charging system, known as ERP 2, effective January 1, 2027.

The operational shift replaces the need for physical gantries to detect vehicles. Instead, satellite navigation technology will determine when a vehicle enters and exits a charging zone. To facilitate this, the LTA is progressively removing or modifying 95 gantries. As of November 18, 2026, 12 gantries-including those at Republic Boulevard, Bencoolen Street, and Geylang Bahru-have been removed. In total, 62 non-operational gantries are slated for removal or modification, while the remaining 33 will stay active until December 31, 2026. The LTA expects the entire gantry network to be decommissioned or repurposed by June 2027.

Operational Mechanism and Visual Indicators

Under the ERP 2 system, the physical gantry is replaced by a combination of satellite tracking and on-board unit (OBU) alerts. To inform drivers of charging boundaries, the LTA is introducing new road markings and signage:

Road Markings: Oval blue "ERP" symbols are being painted in each lane at charging locations. Arterial and slip roads will feature two symbols per lane, while expressways will have three to ensure visibility at higher speeds.

Oval blue "ERP" symbols are being painted in each lane at charging locations. Arterial and slip roads will feature two symbols per lane, while expressways will have three to ensure visibility at higher speeds. Signage: "ERP Charge Zone" signs will mark the beginning of these areas.

"ERP Charge Zone" signs will mark the beginning of these areas. OBU Integration: The vehicle's on-board unit will provide real-time alerts before the vehicle enters a charging zone, display the current charge, and confirm the amount deducted after exit.

While most gantries are being removed, some structures will be retained and repurposed to house devices that support the system in areas where satellite signals are unreliable, ensuring continuous operational coverage across the urban network.