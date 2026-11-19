The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has officially accounted for six U. S. soldiers who disappeared during the Korean War. The identification process, which leverages forensic science and archival research, concludes the military's search for these individuals and entitles them to burial with full military honors.
The DPAA operates through a multi-stage process involving archival record review, witness testimony, and physical recovery missions. Once remains are recovered-either through field missions or diplomatic exchanges such as the 1954 Operation Glory-they are analyzed at DPAA laboratories. The agency utilizes dental records, X-rays, isotope analysis, and DNA comparison with living family members to establish a positive identification.
In these six cases, several soldiers had been previously interred as "unknowns" at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. The DPAA disinterred these remains over recent years to apply modern forensic techniques that were unavailable at the time of the original burials.
The identified soldiers include:
As a result of these administrative findings, the names of these six soldiers will be marked with rosettes on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. This transition from "missing" to "accounted for" shifts the soldiers' status from unresolved cases to eligible for formal military repatriation and burial.
The DPAA reports that approximately 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. The agency continues to face operational challenges in North Korea, where recovery typically relies on infrequent diplomatic exchanges rather than active field missions.
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