Empty graves finally get names: The decades-long search for missing soldiers ended in Hawaii

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has officially accounted for six U. S. soldiers who disappeared during the Korean War. The identification process, which leverages forensic science and archival research, concludes the military's search for these individuals and entitles them to burial with full military honors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Republic of Korea War Memorial, Seoul

Mechanism of Identification and Recovery

The DPAA operates through a multi-stage process involving archival record review, witness testimony, and physical recovery missions. Once remains are recovered-either through field missions or diplomatic exchanges such as the 1954 Operation Glory-they are analyzed at DPAA laboratories. The agency utilizes dental records, X-rays, isotope analysis, and DNA comparison with living family members to establish a positive identification.

In these six cases, several soldiers had been previously interred as "unknowns" at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. The DPAA disinterred these remains over recent years to apply modern forensic techniques that were unavailable at the time of the original burials.

Accounted Personnel

The identified soldiers include:

Cpl. Jackie Lee Thurman (18): Reported missing near Waegwan, South Korea. His remains (designated X-5814 Tanggok) were recovered in 1952 and officially accounted for on May 18, 2026.

Reported missing near Waegwan, South Korea. His remains (designated X-5814 Tanggok) were recovered in 1952 and officially accounted for on May 18, 2026. 1st Lt. Raymond Banker Gilbert (23): Captured by the Chinese People's Volunteer Army and died in a POW camp on January 31, 1951. His remains were returned via Operation Glory and accounted for on June 4, 2026.

Captured by the Chinese People's Volunteer Army and died in a POW camp on January 31, 1951. His remains were returned via Operation Glory and accounted for on June 4, 2026. Cpl. William R. Laughlin Jr. (21): Missing following an ambush at the Chosin Reservoir in December 1950. Identified through remains returned during Operation Glory; accounted for on September 28, 2026.

Missing following an ambush at the Chosin Reservoir in December 1950. Identified through remains returned during Operation Glory; accounted for on September 28, 2026. Sgt. Joseph A. Platzkoester (28): Missing during a counteroffensive clearing operation near Inje, South Korea. His remains were recovered in 1951 and accounted for on May 29, 2026.

Missing during a counteroffensive clearing operation near Inje, South Korea. His remains were recovered in 1951 and accounted for on May 29, 2026. Cpl. Andrew R. Tischler (21): Reported missing during a road march near Taewol Village, South Korea. Accounted for on May 5, 2026.

Reported missing during a road march near Taewol Village, South Korea. Accounted for on May 5, 2026. Cpl. Richard N. Lennox (18): Captured near Sachang-ni, North Korea, in November 1950; died in a POW camp in October 1951. His remains were returned via Operation Glory and accounted for on August 7, 2025.

Implementation and Final Status

As a result of these administrative findings, the names of these six soldiers will be marked with rosettes on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. This transition from "missing" to "accounted for" shifts the soldiers' status from unresolved cases to eligible for formal military repatriation and burial.

The DPAA reports that approximately 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. The agency continues to face operational challenges in North Korea, where recovery typically relies on infrequent diplomatic exchanges rather than active field missions.