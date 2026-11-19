Fed Governor Lisa Cook declines White House hearing to preserve Federal Reserve independence

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has declined to participate in a White House hearing scheduled for next month, citing a lack of procedural fairness and the potential compromise of the Federal Reserve's independence. The hearing is being conducted by a presidential "committee of inquiry" tasked with determining whether the president has the legal "cause" required to remove Cook from her position on the Board of Governors.

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The Committee's Authority and Composition

The inquiry committee consists of three Trump administration officials: Kevin Hassett, assistant to the president for economic policy; Andrea Lucas, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; and Keith Sonderling, director of the Office of Government Ethics. The committee was established to investigate allegations that Cook made false statements on mortgage documents for two properties prior to joining the Federal Reserve Board in 2022.

Procedural Conflict and Legal Standard

The dispute centers on whether the White House is following the legal requirements for removal. Under federal law, members of the Federal Reserve Board can only be removed "for cause." After a previous attempt to fire Cook was challenged in court, the Supreme Court ruled in June that the president failed to provide the necessary procedural protections, specifically notice of the allegations and an opportunity to respond.

The current committee process is the administration's attempt to establish that "cause" through a formal hearing. However, Cook's attorney, Abbe Lowell, has raised several institutional objections to the current mechanism:

Composition: The defense argues that Kevin Hassett's presence on the committee is unacceptable due to previous comments indicating he has prejudged the outcome.

The defense argues that Kevin Hassett's presence on the committee is unacceptable due to previous comments indicating he has prejudged the outcome. Evidence Exchange: The current rules would require Cook to provide documents immediately, while the White House would not disclose its evidence until seven days before the hearing.

The current rules would require Cook to provide documents immediately, while the White House would not disclose its evidence until seven days before the hearing. Due Process: The White House has indicated it may draw an "adverse inference" if Cook fails to appear, despite the hearing dates conflicting with official Federal Reserve business.

Implementation and Current Status

The hearing was originally slated for November 5. While the White House seeks to validate the removal process through this committee, Cook maintains that the proceeding is a "façade" intended to justify a predetermined decision to terminate her employment. Cook remains in her position while the legal and procedural dispute over the validity of the inquiry continues.