Justice Department oversight office faces staffing shortage amid rising workload

Justice Department Inspector General Don Berthiaume has identified a significant increase in professional misconduct complaints against department officials as a primary management challenge, warning that limited staffing may impair the agency's oversight capacity. According to a report released Tuesday, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), the body tasked with investigating attorney misconduct, saw a 54 percent increase in complaints over a two-year period.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Coolcaesar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ U.S. Department of Justice Building

Institutional Mechanism and Workload

The OPR operates as the central authority for investigating ethical breaches and professional misconduct by DOJ attorneys. In the fiscal year ending October 1, 2026, the office received 2,081 complaints. This follows a steady climb from 1,085 complaints in the same period of 2023 and 1,346 in 2024. Despite this surge, the OPR maintains a full-time staff of only 18 employees.

During the last fiscal year, the OPR opened 33 professional-misconduct inquiries and closed 35. Of the ten full investigations opened during that period, nine were completed, and in each of those nine cases, the OPR determined that professional misconduct had occurred. Additionally, the office processed 50 new whistleblower retaliation complaints from the FBI, closing 41 of them.

Authority and Jurisdiction

The report highlights a structural distinction between the Inspector General's office and the OPR. While the Inspector General has broad authority to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse, allegations of misconduct specifically involving DOJ lawyers fall under the jurisdiction of the OPR. The OPR possesses less independence than the Inspector General's office; for instance, its leadership can be removed by senior Justice Department officials, as occurred last year.

This jurisdictional boundary was recently demonstrated when the Inspector General declined to investigate prosecutors in the case of Olympian David Hearn, citing that the matter fell exclusively within OPR's remit.

Implementation and Risks

The Justice Department responded to the findings by stating that the OPR has fulfilled its mission through technology and disciplined case management despite resource constraints. However, Inspector General Berthiaume maintains that the current staffing levels create a risk to the department's ability to ensure that investigations and prosecutions are conducted with objectivity and fairness.

The increase in complaints coincides with a period of heightened scrutiny regarding DOJ investigations into political figures and officials, including former FBI Director James Comey and various Democratic lawmakers and officials. The report does not specify whether the surge in complaints is directly linked to these specific high-profile cases.