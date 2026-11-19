Napier Port profit rises 15 per cent on higher-value cargo mix

Napier Port increased its net profit to $35.5 million for the year ended September, up from $30.9 million the previous year, driven by a shift toward higher-yielding cargo and price adjustments rather than an increase in total volume.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The cost of container. Seaport

Revenue rose nearly 12 percent to $176.2 million despite a stagnation in container volumes at 250,000 units and a 3 percent decline in bulk cargo to 3.3 million tonnes, largely due to fewer log exports. The revenue growth was achieved through a specific financial mechanism: the port shifted its mix toward more lucrative cargoes and increased the proportion of fully laden containers relative to empty transhipments. Additionally, the company offset rising operational costs by implementing fuel levies and increasing overall service charges.

Capital Investment and Debt

The port's balance sheet shows an increase in debt levels, a direct result of capital expenditure focused on extending wharves and investing in automated, electric container-handling vehicles. This spending aims to increase productive capacity to capture shipping traffic diverted from capacity constraints at the ports of Auckland and Tauranga.

Sector Performance and Outlook

While the regional agricultural sector provided a baseline of strength for food and fibre exports, other segments saw declines. Cruise ship visits dropped 30 percent to 55 calls, resulting in a 20 percent decrease in revenue from that specific line of business. Despite restructuring in the regional wine industry and the closure of some food processing plants, the port expects continued demand from local exporters.

The company has projected a significant jump in financial performance for the coming year, forecasting an underlying profit between $80 million and $85 million.