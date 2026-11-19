Invercargill, Gore, and Southland councils: Commission starts formal merger consultation

The Local Government Commission has commenced a formal consultation on a draft proposal to amalgamate four separate local government entities in Southland into a single unitary authority. This draft plan, released on Wednesday, would replace Invercargill City Council, Gore District Council, Southland District Council, and Environment Southland with a new Southland Council. The proposal is currently at the consultation stage and does not yet constitute law or a binding government decision.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Richard N Horne, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Auckland, New Zealand

The structural change proposed involves the creation of a council governed by a mayor and 14 councillors elected from eight specific wards. The Invercargill ward, which would encompass the city, Makarewa, Lorneville, Wallacetown, and Bluff, would account for half of the total councillor seats. The remaining seven seats would be allocated one each to the Stewart Island, Ōreti, Waiau Aparima, Waihōpai Toetoe, Gore, Rural Eastern Southland, and Fiordland Northern Southland wards. The draft plan also includes the establishment of multiple local boards to manage specific local matters.

Linda Canton, chief executive of the Local Government Commission, stated that no final decision has been made regarding the restructure. The Commission initiated this process after an investigation in 2025 found sufficient evidence to explore alternative governance options. This action is distinct from the government's Head Start reform, which has been paused pending the election. The Commission's role is to assess whether a single authority is appropriate for the region, following a 2024 call by Southland's mayor for a merger into two unitary authorities, a scope the Commission's proposal has now shifted toward a single entity.

The public consultation period runs until 5 February 2027. Following this, public hearings will be held from March 2027 to review submissions and evidence. The Commission intends to decide in May 2027 whether to proceed with a final plan. If the Commission recommends the restructure, a poll would be held across Southland between August and October 2027. If supported by the poll, the transition to the new council would begin in late 2027, with the first election for the new authority scheduled for October 2028.

Institutional and Political Responses

Invercargill mayor Tom Campbell stated that the city council supports the consultation process and views a single council as the correct option, provided it remains effective, affordable, and responsive. He emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the public of Southland. Similarly, Jeremy McPhail, chair of Environment Southland, indicated that the regional council would actively participate in the process. McPhail noted that a single council could prevent service duplication and allow for the retention of specialist expertise in areas such as flood risk, biosecurity, and environmental regulation, which do not adhere to current district boundaries. He further specified that Environment Southland will examine the operational details of the proposal, including governance, funding mechanisms, accountability structures, and the treatment of assets, debt, and regulatory independence.