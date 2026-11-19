New Zealand banks join real-time network to intercept fraudulent transfers

New Zealand's four largest retail banks — ANZ, ASB, Westpac, and BNZ — have joined a real-time intelligence-sharing network to intercept fraudulent transfers before funds leave customer accounts. The initiative, powered by BioCatch, assesses the risk profile of receiving accounts by combining behavioural signals, fraud risk data, and selected payment elements. This mechanism allows the sending bank to suspend or investigate transactions identified as suspicious, shifting the defensive strategy from post-incident recovery to pre-transaction intervention. According to BioCatch Chief Executive Gadi Mazor, this real-time framework enables the identification of suspicious patterns and relationships that remain invisible when institutions operate in isolation.

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The economic burden of fraud in New Zealand remains significant, with citizens losing hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The current banking infrastructure often struggles to detect scams that manipulate victims through external channels such as email, text messages, or social media, where the digital banking session itself appears legitimate. By sharing intelligence across the sector, the banks aim to create a collective risk assessment model. Claire Matthews, a banking expert at Massey University, noted that a transaction which appears benign in isolation may become suspicious when viewed in the context of broader network data. This collaborative approach prioritises prevention over the costly and often unsuccessful task of recovering stolen funds.

BioCatch has been operating a similar network for Australian banks since 2024. While the New Zealand system will take several months to fully operationalise, the network is designed to become more effective as more institutions contribute account intelligence. Westpac NZ Head of Customer Care Operations Peter Barnes stated that the banks are united in defending their customers against financial criminals. He highlighted that while large technology platforms have been slow to implement protective measures for their users, the banking sector is actively cooperating with other parts of the financial ecosystem to reduce fraud losses and protect household financial assets.