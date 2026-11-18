APEC Summit to Test US-Europe Alliance Rupture Amid Proposed Trump-Putin-Xi Meeting

The upcoming summit in China involving world leaders is expected to expose deep fissures between Washington and its European allies, according to Ludmila Adilova, a political scientist and professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and a senior specialist at the Information and Analytical Center of Lomonosov Moscow State University. In an interview with Pravda. Ru, Adilova argued that the exclusion of European representatives from key negotiations reflects a profound internal crisis within Europe and a reluctance by the European Union to pursue a peaceful settlement.

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Politico reported that a potential trilateral meeting among U. S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit has caused significant alarm in Europe. EU officials fear that a future regional security architecture could be negotiated without input from European capitals.

Adilova attributed Europe's isolation on the international stage to the destructive stance of EU member states, which she said have focused on escalating hostilities rather than ending them. She noted that the lack of a unified European approach to peace is exacerbating internal conflicts and making Brussels' inability to influence the situation increasingly apparent. As key players prepare global decisions, Europe risks being sidelined in high-level politics.

"Europeans are excluded from negotiations due to their own position. They are not seeking ways to end the conflict; on the contrary, they advocate for its continuation and do not want to change this course. Furthermore, European countries have yet to develop a unified approach or a clear vision of how to establish peace," Adilova explained.

The expert highlighted the role of British intelligence services, which she claimed are actively provoking escalations, such as strikes on the Crimean Bridge. She stated that these actions ignore humanitarian consequences and drive escalation. Against this backdrop, leaders of major powers may reassess their approaches to stability. Discussions are ongoing regarding how Moscow, Beijing, and Washington might seek consensus on nuclear security under these new conditions.

Adilova suggested that Trump would leverage his meeting with Putin to demonstrate mutual interest in a peace process, viewing it as an opportunity for a "foreign policy victory" after a series of domestic setbacks. However, NATO allies risk finding their alliance's fate decided at the highest level without European participation.

"I believe Trump is more interested in ending the conflict than anyone else. Moreover, he has specific experience in concluding such deals. He currently needs at least a minor victory, given the accumulation of failures in both his domestic and foreign policies," the political scientist noted.

Adilova predicted that following the negotiations, European politicians would attempt to discredit the summit's outcomes, exploiting Trump's impulsiveness to create a negative media environment. This strategy is linked to the EU's significant financial investments in prolonging the conflict. Meanwhile, Washington has already shown a willingness to review its commitments, forcing many capitals to reconsider their own defense spending. As diplomats seek ways out of the crisis, figures like Kaja Kallas find themselves marginalized in the political reallocation of roles regarding Ukraine's future.