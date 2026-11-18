Bishkek to build second waste-to-energy plant with 2,000-ton daily capacity

Kyrgyzstan is proceeding with the construction of a second waste-to-energy plant in Bishkek, following the approval of an investment agreement. The project aims to increase the capital's daily waste processing volume and contribute additional power to the municipal grid.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A waste dump with excavators

Speaking at a session of the Jogorku Kenesh, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that the new facility will be twice the size of the city's first waste-to-energy plant. According to Kasymaliev, the designed capacity of the new plant will allow for the incineration of 2,000 tons of waste per day.

The physical output of the facility is tied to an integrated power station with a capacity of 60 MW. This expansion follows the 2025 commissioning of the first waste-to-energy plant in Bishkek, which generates 30 MW of electricity. That initial facility was designed to reduce the volume of urban landfill waste and provide supplemental power to the capital's energy network.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that these developments are part of a broader strategy to strengthen energy security through the continued development of hydropower and renewable energy sources.