Xi Jinping Positions China as a Real-World Testing Ground for Advanced Technologies

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated at the APEC Business Summit that Beijing remains committed to international cooperation and mutual benefit despite global political instability. He emphasized that China's resolve to pursue joint projects and shared results is unchanged by external factors.

Photo: Кремль.ру by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации is licensed under https://en.kremlin.ru/ President of China Xi Jinping

Xi described China's technological sector as having effectively become a large-scale experimental platform. According to his remarks, the country's infrastructure allows for the practical testing and iterative refinement of advanced technologies under real-world conditions rather than in theoretical settings. This perspective aligned with statements made during his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the same summit, where Xi characterized the Russia-China relationship as resilient and independent of global market fluctuations.