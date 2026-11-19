Uzbekistan Mandates Citizen Observation in Local Councils Starting 2027

Starting January 1, 2027, Uzbekistan will change the status of citizens attending sessions of local representative bodies. A decree issued by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev allows residents to attend sessions of the Jokargy Kenes of Karakalpakstan, as well as regional and Tashkent city Kengashes of people's deputies. This role as an observer is strictly limited: citizens are prohibited from interfering in discussions or the decision-making process.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LBM1948, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tashkent, Uzbekistan

The decree also expands the oversight powers of deputies over local executive authorities. Heads of executive bodies are now required to personally present reports to the Kengashes within established deadlines. Furthermore, at least once per quarter, the first item on the agenda must be a review of issues within electoral districts, involving khokims and their deputies.

To ensure compliance, deputies are granted disciplinary tools if Kengash decisions are ignored or reporting deadlines are missed. They may submit representations to higher authorities requesting that officials be penalized or declared unfit for their positions.

Certain provisions of the reform take effect earlier. Beginning December 1, 2026, all draft documents from district and city Kengashes will be subject to mandatory legal expertise.

Regarding financial management, the reform impacts the formation of local budgets for 2028. Depending on the category of the territory, between 3% and 5% of expenditures must be allocated to implement deputies' own initiatives. This measure complements the existing "Kengash Hour," which allows parliamentarians to hear reports from local executive leaders on matters affecting public interests.