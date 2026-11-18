Philippines and Japan sign memorandum to develop strategic oil reserves

The Philippines has formalized a strategic partnership with Japan to build out its oil storage capabilities, a move designed to buffer the local energy supply against global disruptions. The Department of Energy (DOE) and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on November 16, 2026, establishing the framework for developing, managing, and releasing the nation's strategic petroleum reserves.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sillerkiil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil tanker

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin and Japanese Minister Ryosei Akazawa signed the accord in Manila, fulfilling commitments made by their respective leaders during a meeting in May 2026. The agreement specifically targets the creation of a buffer stock that can protect households, businesses, and industries when international oil supplies become unstable or unavailable.

Infrastructure and Financing

The core of the cooperation involves the development of physical oil storage infrastructure. The framework opens the door for Japanese companies to participate in commercial stockpiling projects led by the Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC). Beyond commercial stockpiling, the agreement supports the development of dedicated strategic reserve facilities, a process currently undergirded by ongoing feasibility studies.

Financing remains a key component of this initiative. The parties will identify possible funding arrangements that align with the Philippines' fuel supply and demand requirements, prevailing market conditions, and the specific mechanisms needed to respond effectively to emergencies. Energy Secretary Garin emphasized that the goal is to secure the systems, infrastructure, and institutional capacity necessary to protect the country's fuel requirements during crises.

Technical and Regional Dimensions

The technical execution of the project will rely on established Japanese institutions. Ongoing initiatives with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia will support capacity building, oil security assessments, policy development, and knowledge exchange.

The agreement also advances broader regional discussions under the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (WERRA) framework. This includes exploring voluntary cooperation with other oil-producing countries and developing a regional roadmap that covers financing and other logistical arrangements required for implementation. The DOE and Meti will coordinate the next steps, including identifying priority activities, timelines, and respective responsibilities.

The cooperation is set to run for three years following the completion of required domestic procedures and the exchange of written notifications through diplomatic channels. The term may be extended through mutual written consent.