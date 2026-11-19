NVIDIA CEO Transition Leaves Kazakhstan's 10 Billion Tenge Physical AI Agreements Intact

The transition of leadership at NVIDIA following Jensen Huang's departure from the roles of president and CEO raises questions about the trajectory of artificial intelligence initiatives in Kazakhstan. The two parties had previously signed a series of agreements totaling 10 billion tenge, aimed at positioning the country as a global hub for Physical AI.

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Nazgul Taimova, CEO of ARRTECH Asia-Pacific, suggests that the change in leadership does not automatically halt joint projects. She argues that NVIDIA's operational structure and partner network allow its business strategies to function independently of a single executive.

The development of AI infrastructure and data centers relies on a diversified investment and organizational base involving multiple financial and technological partners beyond NVIDIA, which Taimova notes reduces the systemic dependency on internal changes within one corporation.

However, the transition introduces the risk of revised priorities in resource allocation and potential delays in implementation. Taimova indicates that new leadership may trigger additional approvals, renegotiations of commercial terms, and shifts in equipment delivery schedules, though she clarifies that global chip supply constraints remain a separate factor unrelated to the change in CEO.

For Kazakhstan, the partnership is tied to the development of engineering competencies and the export of digital services. Taimova recommends that the country mitigate these technological risks by diversifying its equipment suppliers and securing long-term partner obligations through legal frameworks.