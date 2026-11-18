Uzbekneftegaz in talks with Technip, Axens, KBR for Bukhara refinery expansion

Uzbekneftegaz is negotiating with Technip, Axens, and KBR to modernize and expand the Bukhara refinery. No contracts have been signed; the parties are currently discussing costs, timelines, and proposal structures.

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Under the proposed framework, KBR would serve as the management consultant and concept developer, Technip would handle basic and detailed engineering, and Axens would act as the licensor for technological solutions and engineering documentation.

The project is split into two stages. The first phase, valued at $328 million, focuses on updating existing processes and constructing new lines to launch Euro-5 standard AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline production by the second quarter of 2029. This stage aims for an annual output of 1.1 million tons of these fuels, which is projected to reduce import costs for additives by up to $150 million and create 200 jobs.

The second phase, an expansion of plant capacity estimated at $1.8 billion, is scheduled to begin construction in 2028. By installing new refining and petrochemical units, the company intends to increase total annual petroleum product output from 2.1 million to 4.6 million tons.

Post-expansion targets for specific fuels include: gasoline up to 2.7 million tons, diesel fuel up to 1.24 million tons, and aviation kerosene up to 500,000 tons. The plan also includes deep raw material processing to produce benzene and other high-value petrochemicals.

Operating since 1997, the Bukhara refinery currently has a design capacity to process 2.5 million tons of oil and gas condensate per year with a workforce of over 3,200 people.