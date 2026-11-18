Singapore rail operator SBS Transit shortens component repair times through new local service hubs

SBS Transit has activated new in-house maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities at its bus and rail depots, fundamentally altering the logistical chain for repairing critical vehicle components. Previously, faulty parts for point machines and train brake systems required two-way shipping to overseas original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for diagnosis and repair, a process that added significant lead time. Now, these components are serviced locally at six bus depots and two rail depots across Singapore, reducing turnaround times from months to weeks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A modern city bus

The shift addresses a specific bottleneck in the maintenance network: the dependency on external, off-shore workshops for complex electromechanical failures. By establishing dedicated service centers, SBS Transit removes the transit and customs clearance variables from the repair cycle. This change directly impacts fleet availability, as vehicles can return to service faster without being out of circulation for extended periods while parts are in transit.

Point machine repair: From six months to two weeks

The most significant operational change involves the point machines, the electromechanical devices that direct trains onto different tracks. Under the previous model, a failed point machine typically required an average of six months for repair. This duration accounted for the physical shipping of the component to Europe, fault diagnosis by the OEM, repair work, and return shipment. The new facility at the North East Line Depot in Sengkang East, established in partnership with Siemens Mobility and Vossloh, now handles this process locally.

According to SBST, the local repair timeframe for a faulty point machine is now approximately one to two weeks. This reduction is not merely a matter of speed but of network resilience. By keeping the repair process within the country, the railway operator gains greater control over the schedule and can avoid the uncertainty associated with international logistics delays. This capability is described as the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, indicating a structural change in the regional supply chain for rail infrastructure maintenance.

Brake systems and electric bus servicing

A similar mechanism applies to train brake control systems. A new diagnosis, servicing, and repair center, developed with German manufacturer Knorr-Bremse, eliminates the need to send brake parts overseas. Previously, this process could take up to three months. Local servicing reduces this period to two weeks, allowing for more predictable maintenance windows and quicker return of rolling stock to operation.

For electric buses, the focus of the new in-house capabilities is on predictive maintenance and faster turnaround. SBS Transit has partnered with Stratio Automotive, a Portuguese firm, to utilize artificial intelligence and data analytics for detecting potential component failures before they become critical. Additionally, a collaboration with BYD allows technicians to service public electric buses directly at SBST depots. Previously, faulty electric buses had to be sent to a BYD workshop in Kranji for repairs. Now, the diagnostic and repair work is performed on-site, enabling buses to return to the road faster.

These changes are part of a broader strategy involving 12 partners, including Alstom, CRRC Qingdao Sifang, and Knorr-Bremse. The goal is to transfer technical expertise to local staff, enabling SBST engineers to handle more complex work, such as diagnosing electronic components and overhauling critical railway equipment, without outsourcing. This shift moves the maintenance model from reactive, offshore-repair to proactive, in-house capability, thereby reducing overall dependency on external logistics chains and improving the operational reliability of both bus and rail networks.