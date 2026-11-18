Kyrgyzstan recovers 257 illegally privatized preschools since 2021

Between 2021 and 2026, the government of Kyrgyzstan recovered 257 preschool buildings that had been privatized in violation of the law. Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev disclosed this figure during a speech at the session of the Jogorku Kenesh on November 18. The pace of recovery has accelerated recently, with 25 buildings returned in 2025 and 57 objects restored to state ownership in 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Iso3166_1.417, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/1.4/ City of Karakol, Kyrgyzstan

Kasymaliyev presented data indicating a significant shift in educational spending and infrastructure development. Funding for the printing of school textbooks increased by more than 22 times over the five-year period, rising from 63.5 million som in 2021 to 1.4 billion som in 2026. In terms of technical capacity and human resources, more than 47,000 teachers have been equipped with laptops. The government plans to establish 53 IT quantoriums and equip 220 schools with STEM laboratories. Meanwhile, the average salary for educators has doubled, growing from 24,798 som to 50,550 som.

The Prime Minister also reported that dual education programs have been implemented in more than 70% of schools across the republic. In the higher education sector, focus has been placed on expanding physical capacity. On September 26, a five-story academic building of the Kyrgyz National University of Culture and Art named after Byubysara Beishenalieva was commissioned, with 990 million som allocated from the presidential fund for its construction. Simultaneously, construction is underway on a 16-story building for the Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn on Zhibek-Zholu Avenue.

Strategic measures for the sector include the approval of a Science Development Concept through 2040. Presidential decrees have also altered the distribution of state grants for higher education to prioritize regional balance, aiming to improve access for students from outside the capital. Additional support measures include transportation and scholarship payments, as well as assistance through the "Ayıldan Kilegekke" and the international "El Ümütü" programs.