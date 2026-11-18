Kazakhstan Passenger Tire Output Jumps 16.6% as Local Market Share Edges Toward 10%

Kazakhstan's passenger tire production rose 16.6% to 438,900 units during the first eight months of 2026, up from 376,400 in the same period the previous year. The increase was driven primarily by the Tengri Tyres plant in Saran-a joint venture between Tatneft and the Allur Group producing tires under the Attar brand. The facility has a design capacity of 3 million passenger and 500,000 truck tires annually.

Photo: Wikipedia by Imthaz Ahamed imthaz, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Car tyres

Local production's share of market resources grew from 7.6% to 10.1%, despite a 17.4% decline in domestic demand, with local sales falling to nearly 3.8 million tires.

Exports of passenger tires increased by 52.2% to 554,200 units. Russia remains the primary destination, accounting for 89.2% of exports (494,500 units), though shipments to Greece, Bulgaria, Egypt, and Italy were recorded for the first time. Exports to distant foreign markets grew 2.5 times to 59,600 units. Because the volume of exported tires exceeded total production for the period, a portion of these shipments likely represents re-exports.

Imports of new passenger tires fell 14.7% to 3.9 million units. China provides 74.1% of these imports, with an average border price of 12,700 tenge ($28.5), below the overall import average of 17,700 tenge ($39.8). Higher unit costs were observed for imports from Japan ($89.4) and South Korea ($66.5), with the highest prices found in shipments from Hungary ($196.2), Germany ($147), and Poland ($136.3).

Truck and bus tire production increased from 600 to 26,600 units, though domestic products hold only a 2.8% market share; imports in this segment rose 18.9% to 927,100 units. Agricultural tire requirements remain entirely dependent on imports due to a lack of domestic production, with import volumes increasing 17.3% to 295,700 units.