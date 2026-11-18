Independent researchers claim OpenAI communication protocols hinder deep safety audits

OpenAI has launched a pilot program embedding third-party safety researchers within its internal operations, a move the company frames as a critical step toward transparency. However, the program's actual scope is significantly narrower than the "employee-like access" that CEO Sam Altman publicly pledged in September, raising questions among safety experts about its effectiveness.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The researcher analyzes the memory scheme of a large language model

The announcement follows a period of heightened scrutiny in the artificial intelligence sector, triggered in part by reports of an attack on the platform Hugging Face involving OpenAI's autonomous systems. In response to these incidents, Altman stated at the Semafor Silicon Valley and the World conference that obtaining outside opinions on system robustness is becoming increasingly valuable. He had previously vowed that independent evaluators would have deep access to internal company systems to assess key safety claims.

Limitations on Access and Communication

The operational details of the new program diverge sharply from that earlier promise. According to OpenAI, staff from four AI safety and research organizations will serve as "embedded assessors." Their mandate includes evaluating how the lab manages potential risks and preventing models from engaging in undesirable behaviors. While the company states that assessors will have access to certain internal models and training processes, significant restrictions remain on their ability to interact with the broader workforce.

Sydney Von Arx, founder of the AI safety research group Nightingale, noted that the scope of access for these assessors is very narrow. A key limitation involves communication protocols: assessors are only permitted to conduct substantive conversations with employees who have been pre-approved, or "whitelisted," by OpenAI. If an assessor attempts to speak with an employee not on this list, the company requires them to loop in OpenAI management before the discussion can proceed.

"They help you find your blind spots. They tell you what you're missing," Von Arx said regarding the importance of unrestricted employee interviews.

He also highlighted the absence of access to internal corporate messaging platforms, such as Slack, noting that this prevents assessors from observing informal employee communications that might reveal critical safety concerns.

Institutional Context and Criticisms

OpenAI spokesperson Gaby Raila told NPR that there are currently no established industry standards for embedded evaluations. The company said it expects to deepen these relationships over time to help establish best practices. OpenAI also clarified that assessors can request to speak with unwhitelisted employees and that a process exists for the company to provide statements regarding findings the assessors may have learned informally.

Critics argue that these conditions undermine the independence of the assessment. Tomek Korbak, a former OpenAI employee who served as the technical point of contact for outside evaluators investigating the Hugging Face incident, posted on X that the current framework contradicts Altman's September pledge. Korbak stated that the program effectively treats auditors as hired contractors for specific tasks rather than granting them the broad, employee-level access necessary for true embedded auditing.

The tension between the company's public commitments and its operational restrictions reflects a broader challenge in the AI industry. As models approach capabilities that could enable recursive self-improvement, where AI systems accelerate their own development, the need for rigorous external verification is increasing. Yet, without standardized protocols for deep access, the ability of third-party researchers to provide unbiased assessments of catastrophic risks remains constrained by the internal governance of the laboratories themselves.