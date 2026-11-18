Uzbekistan grain producers shift to drip irrigation and commercial loans under new state reforms

Uzbekistan's agriculture sector is shifting from volume expansion to efficiency-driven growth, anchored by a new subsidy framework effective for the 2026 harvest. Under Resolution ПҚ-370, dated December 9, 2025, farms that finance grain cultivation through own funds or commercial loans will receive a subsidy equal to 10% of the product value upon sale via exchanges or to the state reserve. This mechanism specifically targets producers moving toward market-based financing rather than state-subsidized input costs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cereal for soil improvement

The policy targets a yield threshold of 100 centners per hectare or higher, aiming to incentivize intensive agronomic practices over traditional maintenance. A central operational driver is the adoption of drip irrigation, which data indicates saves 35% to 45% of water resources while delivering a yield increase of 10 to 12 centners per hectare. This technical shift converts water conservation from a survival constraint into a profitability lever.

Structural adjustments include the introduction of an "impact month” for 2027 harvest preparation, synchronizing agronomists, mechanization services, and farm owners into a unified schedule. The strategy emphasizes precise resource management through microelement nutrition and biostimulants, moving away from generic cultivation norms. Subsidies are now explicitly tied to concrete physical actions: clearing fields of cotton residues with specialized equipment, concrete lining of canals, and the application of phosphorus-potassium fertilizers on low-yield plots. These measures link financial support to specific, verifiable technological upgrades rather than broad area targets.