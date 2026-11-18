Lower Saxony Allocates €4.7 Billion to Reverse Municipal Infrastructure Decay

Lower Saxony is beginning the allocation of €4.7 billion from the federal special fund for infrastructure and climate neutrality to address systemic municipal decay. The funding targets facilities that have reached a state of physical degradation rendering them unusable, focusing primarily on schools and fire stations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ProfessorX at German Wikipedia, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Bridge in Germany

The scale of the operational gaps is evidenced by specific facility failures. In Liebenburg (Goslar district), the "Am Schloss" school gymnasium has remained closed for three years after a 1970s-era roof leak caused a total electrical grid failure. Current allocations aim to restore such capacities, with funding distributed across 440 municipalities. Key projects include €130.8 million for three schools in Hanover (IGS Roderbruch, IGS Vahrenheide, and Käthe Kollwitz), €62.2 million for a school center in Meckelfeld (Harburg district), and €33.4 million for a new special education school in Ammerland.

Despite the total sum, the financial allocation fails to meet the total investment requirements of the region's largest hubs. The Hanover region's 2026 annual investment plan is €299 million, which exceeds its entire allocated special fund of €254.9 million. In the community of Radolfshausen (Göttingen district), the total infrastructure repair backlog is several times higher than the €3.4 million granted.

The funds are scheduled for disbursement through 2042. The process is currently awaiting legislative approval in the Lower Saxony Landtag before municipalities can move from planning to procurement and construction.