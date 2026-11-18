Kazakhstan Ranks 13th in Asia for UNESCO Sites

Kazakhstan currently ranks 13th in Asia by the number of UNESCO World Heritage sites, according to statistics from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre shared by the Asia Nexus channel on X. The country has seven recognized cultural, natural, and mixed sites, placing it level with Mongolia.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Baiterek, observation tower in Astana, Kazakhstan

China leads the regional rankings with 61 sites, most recently adding the Jingdezhen industrial complex, a porcelain production center active from the 10th to 19th centuries. India follows in second place with 45 sites, following the addition of the Sarnath Buddhist complex. Other recent additions include the Alamut fortress and related fortifications in Iran and the ancient capital of Asuka-Fujiwara in Japan.

On July 25, Kazakhstan added its seventh site: the rock mosques and sacred places of Mangystau, including the caves of Beket-ata, Shakpak-ata, Shopan-ata, Karaman-ata, and Sultan-epe. Vice President Erlan Karin stated that the promotion of these sites, which served as both prayer centers and educational hubs, was resumed at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan's existing UNESCO listings include the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi (added in 2003), the Tanbaly petroglyphs, and the Silk Road corridor of Chang'an-Tianshan. Its natural sites comprise the Saryarka steppes and lakes, the Western Tien-Shan, and the Cold Deserts of Turan, some of which are transboundary areas shared with China, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

To further expand this list, the president has ordered the preparation of new applications for the Karatau petroglyphs, the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty, and the wooden mosque in Zharkent. The latter two are already on the UNESCO Tentative List, a prerequisite for formal nomination.

Mongolia also holds seven sites, having recently added the Xiongnu nobility kurgans, including the Duurlig-Nars burial complex. Previous Mongolian entries include the Uvs Nuur Basin (added 2003), the Orkhon Valley cultural landscape, the landscapes of Dauria, the petroglyphs of the Mongolian Altai, the sacred mountain Burkhan Khaldun, and Bronze Age deer stones on the slopes of the Khangai Mountains.

The pace of gap closure between leading nations and others remains slow, as UNESCO regulations restrict member states to submitting only one nomination per year.