Colombia's Free HPV Vaccine Coverage Slides During School Holidays

Free access to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations in Colombia does not equate to consistent population coverage when medical delivery remains tied to the academic calendar. Data from the Association of Colombian Pharmaceutical Companies (ACEMI) shows a cyclical drop in vaccinations during the fourth quarter of each year, with administered doses falling by 47.1% between October and December 2024.

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The decline is reflected in the numbers: vaccinations dropped from 142,070 doses in October 2024 to 75,148 by December. A similar trend occurred in 2025, where numbers decreased from 76,903 in October to 46,560 in December, a 39.5% reduction. Statistics from the first ten months of 2026 further confirm a general slowdown in immunization rates compared to previous periods.

Colombia has established an infrastructure of more than 3,000 vaccination sites providing the drug free of charge to children and adolescents aged 9 to 17. However, the availability of the biological product and the network of sites does not prevent coverage gaps during school holidays. The Colombian League Against Cancer and the Abrázame alliance note that access to prevention is effectively limited to periods when families are engaged in the educational process, declining as soon as vacation periods begin.

This systemic disconnect threatens the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of vaccinating 90% of girls against HPV. While the vaccine is designed to prevent cervical cancer and oropharyngeal tumors, its success depends on the continuity of the immunization cycle.