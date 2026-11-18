Bolivia Reports 83% Drop in Measles Cases After $11M Vaccination Push

Bolivian Health Minister Marcela Flores reported an 83% decrease in measles cases this year, with 76 infections recorded compared to 444 in 2025. The Santa Cruz department saw the most significant decline, with cases dropping by more than 87%.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Levi Clancy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ View of the emergency department of a newly renovated hospital

The decline follows a budget increase for vaccine procurement. The government allocated over $11 million-double the spending of the previous administration for the same period-which funded the vaccination of more than 2.4 million children and young adults.

Out of 45 affected municipalities, 42 have ended their outbreaks, defined by a three-month period without new infections. Active transmission persists in three municipalities: Santa Cruz de la Sierra, La Paz, and El Alto. These areas remain under intensified surveillance; an outbreak is officially considered over after 60 days without new cases.

To regain the status of a measles-free nation, the ministry is implementing four strategies: timely vaccination to build population immunity, continuous epidemiological monitoring of contacts, public health surveillance at national borders, and coordinated efforts between the national government, regional authorities, municipalities, educational institutions, and professional associations.