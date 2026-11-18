Kazakhstan Launches 'Armannan iske' Pilot for Collateral-Free Business Loans

Kazakhstan has launched the "Armannan iske" pilot program to enable entrepreneurs without collateral to access business loans by providing credit guarantees of up to 85%. Under this mechanism, the Damu Fund acts as a guarantor to financial institutions, while the borrower retains full responsibility for loan repayment.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Tightening of lending conditions

Eligibility requires a positive credit history, a developed business plan, and personal savings for an initial down payment. Approval depends on the evaluation of sales strategies, target markets, and the availability of operational premises.

The application process is integrated into the banking system, allowing entrepreneurs to apply for the guarantee directly through their lender. To support rural access, the fund utilizes mobile front offices alongside online consultations and call centers.

If the pilot proves effective, the program will expand nationwide. This initiative runs alongside two guarantee instruments established in April 2025: one targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with projects up to 7 billion tenge, and another for larger investments.

In 2025, 5,600 projects received support, with lending totaling approximately 1 trillion tenge backed by over 579 billion tenge in guarantees. In the first ten months of 2026, banks issued 1.7 trillion tenge in loans to 4,200 projects, with the guarantee portion amounting to 700 billion tenge.

For projects exceeding 7 billion tenge-surpassing the limits of the "Orleu" program-the fund provides separate guarantees. Several enterprises have already used this instrument to transition from funding to active production.