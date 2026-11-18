Romania Signs Contract for 41-Kilometer Road Modernization

In the county of Prahova, Romania, officials signed a contract to finance the modernization of a 41.16-kilometer road section connecting Gura Văiteanu and Valea Doftanei. Signed by county council president Virgil Nanu and the ADR Sud-Muntenia agency, this specific infrastructure investment targets a logistical bottleneck on the DN1 national highway, particularly during peak tourist seasons. The project is a component of the broader "Transbăile” route, designed to divert traffic around the Băilești Mountains, where current alternatives are scarce and weekend congestion is severe.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Highway in the mountains

The construction scope extends beyond pavement replacement to include significant structural engineering in mountainous terrain. Across the communes of Gura Văiteanu, Vărbilău, Aluniș, Bertești, and Valea Doftanei, builders will erect seven new bridges and perform major repairs on four existing ones. To manage water runoff in steep areas, 195 drainage culverts will be installed. On a 12-kilometer stretch, crews will stabilize slopes, reinforce soil, and construct retaining walls. Local accessibility improvements include 14 kilometers of sidewalks, 38 bus stops, LED lighting in high-risk zones, 188 connections to local roads, two railway crossings, and 10 parking areas.

The total investment value is 378.24 million lei (including VAT), with an estimated construction cost of 288.73 million lei (excluding VAT). Funding is drawn from the 2021-2027 South-Muntenia Regional Program and the Prahova county budget. The construction contract has a 30-month execution period. The tender for construction works was launched on November 6, 2026, via the SEAP system, with bids due by December 15, 2026. This initial phase is part of a multi-step process; full operational status of the "Transbăile” bypass, including connections to the Azuga and Bușteni resorts, will only be achieved upon the completion of all subsequent project stages.