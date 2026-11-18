Cnrao Abidjan Reports 63% Breast Cancer Remission Rate After Approving 128 Operational Procedures

The National Center for Medical Oncology and Radiotherapy (Cnrao) in Abidjan approved 128 operational procedures and staff job descriptions during a seminar held on November 16 and 17, 2026. The center's director, Professor Judith Didi-Kuko Koulibaly, cited internal statistics indicating that remission rates for breast cancer rose to 63% from a baseline of 30% prior to the center's opening, while remission rates for prostate cancer reached 72% compared to a previous 55%, and for cervical cancer rose to 61% from less than 40%.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Олег Сосницкий, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mammography

These institutional improvements coincide with an audit of the anti-cancer drug supply chain conducted by the consulting agency Ethnos. Vanessa Goh, representing Ethnos, presented findings from reviews of pharmaceutical, financial, and clinical services, recommending enhanced safety protocols for drug preparation and administration, improved batch traceability, and the implementation of independent regular controls.

According to Koulibaly, the center's five-year patient survival data shows that these remission rates increase to 85%, 93%, and 88% respectively when cancer is diagnosed at an early stage. She also stated that financial difficulties among patients do not result in delays to the start of treatment at the facility.