Brazil Senate Approves Fiscal Package That Narrows Mandatory Healthcare Funding Base

Vote began in the Brazilian Senate on a fiscal consolidation package initiated by the Lula administration. The proposal, approved by 45 senators to 31, is now moving to the Chamber of Deputies. The government projects that these changes will improve fiscal metrics by between 45.1 and 56.1 billion reais by 2027. However, the macroeconomic plan contains a mechanism that threatens access to healthcare for the population.

Photo: Пленарное заседание Конгресса by Сенат Бразилии, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Meeting of the Senate of the Brazilian Parliament

The National Health Council warns that the Unified Health System (SUS) risks losing approximately 10 billion reais next year. While the government asserts an increase in the overall sector budget, experts identify a procedural shift: a change in the calculation method for the constitutional minimum expenditure on medicine.

Fiscal Logic and Oil Revenue

Under the current Constitution, the federal government must allocate at least 15% of its net current revenue to healthcare. The proposed legislation maintains this percentage threshold but excludes certain oil sector revenues, including raw export taxes, from the calculation base until 2030. By narrowing the base from which mandatory allocations are derived, the state effectively lowers the legally guaranteed funding for hospitals.

Officials in Planalto cite the volatility of oil revenues, which depend on global prices, as the reason for this exclusion. They argue it is unsafe to base fixed expenditures, such as medical staff salaries or drug procurement, on such unstable funds. This caution, however, shifts financial risks to ordinary citizens who rely entirely on the state network.

Conflict of Priorities

The discrepancy between official statements and budget calculations is evident in the figures. For 2026, 254 billion reais are allocated to medical needs, and 272.2 billion reais for 2027. Senate budget consultants calculated that without the "oil exclusion,” the minimum funding threshold would have been 279 billion reais. The loss of 6.8 billion reais means this amount loses its status as a legally protected expense line.

"Such budget optimization effectively turns a state guarantee into political goodwill, making access to the basic right to health a matter of chance for ordinary citizens,” regional economist Valery Kozlov told Pravda. Ru.

The situation highlights a systemic dispute over priorities. Financial sectors insist on stabilizing government debt, yet the question remains why the search for funds rarely touches corporate tax privileges but immediately impacts social obligations. For Lula's electorate, who voted for social inclusion, these maneuvers appear as a retreat from promises. Ultimately, while the budget spreadsheet may balance mathematically, each "deducted” figure represents a specific patient left without necessary care.

Expert verification: Regional economist/budget analyst Regional economist/budget analyst Valery Kozlov