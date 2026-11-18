Kazakhstan commissions sixth gas reinjection compressor at Karachaganak field to sustain oil output

Kazakhstan has commissioned the sixth gas reinjection compressor at the Karachaganak field in West Kazakhstan, a facility that maintains reservoir pressure to offset the natural decline in oil extraction. The unit, launched in June 2026 under the Karachaganak Expansion Project (KEP-1B), is now part of the operational infrastructure designed to sustain annual oil output at 10 to 11 million metric tons, according to the state-owned oil and gas company KazMunayGas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены A bird's eye view of the largest oil field with drilling rigs

The activation of this specific piece of equipment directly addresses the physical limitation of declining reservoir pressure, which typically forces a reduction in liquid hydrocarbon recovery. By securing this pressure, the field can maintain its current production level rather than following the expected downward curve associated with mature fields. The project generated 153 million dollars in orders for Kazakh enterprises, with 39.3 percent of the goods, works, and services sourced from domestic suppliers.

While the 2026 commissioning marks a concrete step in preserving existing capacity, the broader expansion plans are still in the contracting phase. An Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for a new gas processing plant with a designed capacity of 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year was signed on November 12, 2026, indicating future growth in processing capability rather than current output.