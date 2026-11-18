Côte d'Ivoire Prepares 2026-2030 Health Workforce Plan Amid Urban-Rural Staff Imbalance

A multi-sectoral seminar on labor market analysis in the healthcare sector is taking place in Abidjan from November 16 to 19, 2026. Organized by the Human Resources Management Department of the Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene, and Universal Health Insurance, the event aims to align priority directions for developing medical personnel in Côte d'Ivoire and prepare the first version of the Human Resources Development Plan in Health (Pdrhs) for the 2026-2030 period.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Africa. Medical camp

Dr. Koffi Akah Charles, representing Minister Pierre Dimba, highlighted a critical imbalance in the geographic distribution of staff. He noted that 87% of healthcare specialists work in urban areas, while only 13% are located in rural regions. According to Dr. Akah Charles, the universal health insurance program remains merely a promise rather than a reality for the population without accessible and motivated personnel.

To support government initiatives, the World Bank has allocated more than $225 million for the second phase of the "Health and Nutrition” program, covering the 2026-2028 period. Dr. Gauder-Pitta Tanya, a representative of the organization, stated that these investments are directed toward creating a sustainable system where resources are distributed efficiently.

Dr. Joseph Otshoudiandjeka from the Africa CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa) emphasized that infrastructure and technology do not yield results without a qualified workforce and sustainable funding. The Labor Market Analysis Tool (Amts) is designed to help the state understand the interplay between actual population needs, staff supply, and the funding capacity for jobs.