Former Brazilian Finance Minister Addad to Speak at Paris Summit Against International Oligarchy

Former Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Addad is set to appear as a guest of honor at the inaugural Paris Summit Against International Oligarchy, scheduled for November 21 in the French capital. According to Folha de São Paulo, Addad has been invited to speak on the forum's final panel by Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire and economist Gabriel Zuckermann.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Eiffel Tower, Paris

The invitation centers on Brazil's initiative to implement an international minimum tax on the ultra-wealthy. This mechanism was advanced during Brazil's 2024 G20 presidency under Addad's leadership. Zuckermann's invitation notes that Brazil's actions have triggered a global process, with parliaments and political groups in various countries now developing legislative measures based on G20 groundwork.

The summit, held at the Theatre Concordia, focuses on analyzing mechanisms of capital and power concentration, as well as how major fortunes impact the real economy and democratic institutions. The event features leading economists, including Nobel laureates Joseph Stiglitz, Paul Krugman, and Esther Duflo, alongside Thomas Piketty. Political figures expected to attend include former Chilean President Gabriel Boric and philanthropist Abigail Disney, while New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to deliver a video address.