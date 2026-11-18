Kazakhstan's Fruit Exports Nearly Halve as Russian Demand Collapses Across Most Categories

Kazakhstan's fruit export volume for the first nine months of 2026 nearly halved compared to the same period last year, totaling 111,000 tons with a total value of $26.7 million, according to data cited by LS.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Назарова is licensed under publiс domain Tangerines

The most significant decline occurred in the stone fruit category, which includes peaches, apricots, plums, and cherries. Export volume for this segment fell 6.8 times to 5,100 tons, down from nearly 35,000 tons the previous year. Russia remained the primary market but reduced its purchases by 6.9 times to 5,000 tons. In contrast, shipments to Tajikistan increased 1.5 times to 60.4 tons, while exports to Belarus dropped 2.4 times to 35.9 tons and to Kyrgyzstan stood at 20.2 tons.

Overseas sales of grapes decreased 3.2 times to 8,500 tons. Russia accounted for the largest share of this decline, cutting its imports by 3.2 times. Shipments to Tajikistan fell 5.1 times to 13.6 tons.

Exports of apples and pears declined 2.9 times to 5,500 tons, though the composition of buying countries shifted. Russia reduced its imports by 6.6 times to 2,200 tons, while Uzbekistan quadrupled its purchases to 2,200 tons and Kyrgyzstan increased them by 2.6 times to 784.7 tons. Shipments to Tajikistan decreased slightly by 6.9% to 230.8 tons, and Turkmenistan recorded its first purchase of 16.6 tons.

Declines were also recorded in exotic fruit categories. Banana exports fell 1.9 times to 434.3 tons, driven by a 5.9 times drop in Russian purchases to 39 tons and a 2.1 times reduction in Uzbekistan to 252.7 tons. However, Tajikistan increased its imports by 6.1 times to 142.7 tons.

Shipments of dates, mangoes, and pineappres decreased 1.7 times to 3,200 tons. Exports to Russia halved to 2,300 tons, and to Uzbekistan fell 1.8 times to 291.7 tons. Growth was observed in Tajikistan, which increased purchases by 3.5 times to 531.9 tons, and in Kyrgyzstan, which saw a 125.8 times increase to 62.9 tons. New or minor supplies were recorded for Afghanistan (16 tons), Turkmenistan (2.1 tons), and Mongolia (1.7 tons, a 2.8 times increase).

Exports of berries and kiwis, including blueberries, bilberries, raspberries, and strawberries, dropped 20.2% to 2,900 tons. Russian purchases fell 29% to 2,400 tons, while Uzbekistan increased its share by 1.5 times to 226.7 tons and Tajikistan by 2.3 times to 265.2 tons. Turkey emerged as a new market with 19.8 tons in imports.

Demand for Kazakh melons and watermelons decreased by 31% to 72,200 tons. Russia absorbed the majority of this volume, with imports falling 1.5 times to 57,800 tons. Kyrgyzstan increased its purchases by 1.7 times to 8,300 tons. Shipments to Belarus dropped 1.9 times to 3,800 tons, while Mongolia saw a 2.8% increase to 1,700 tons and Latvia a 26.6% increase to 399 tons. Exports to Tajikistan fell 2.2 times to 120.3 tons.

Citrus fruits, including oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, and lemons, were the only category to show positive growth, with exports rising 26.3% to 12,900 tons. This increase was distributed across key markets: Russia increased its purchases by 28% to 7,800 tons, Uzbekistan doubled its imports to 2,800 tons, and Tajikistan saw a 7.1 times increase to 2,300 tons. South Africa was also recorded as a new market for Kazakh citrus exports.