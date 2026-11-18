Odisha Adopts Three-Year Expenditure Ceiling Model to Stabilize Budget Planning

The Odisha state government is shifting to a three-year expenditure ceiling model to restructure its financial planning. Preliminary estimates indicate that the budget for the 2027-2028 fiscal year (FY28) could increase by 8-10%, raising total expenditure to a range of 3.3 to 3.5 trillion rupees, compared to 3.1 trillion rupees in the current FY27 cycle.

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This expansion is supported by a 10% increase in the state's own tax revenues during the first half of the current fiscal year. Non-tax revenues, driven largely by increased collections in the mining sector, rose by 17%. Including central transfers, the state's total revenue grew by 10% compared to the same period in 2025-26.

A primary operational change involves replacing annual planning with a medium-term horizon. Departments will now receive indicative expenditure limits for three years (the current year plus the next two) through the BETA (Budget Estimation, Tracking and Analysis) system. This mechanism aims to reduce uncertainty in long-term infrastructure projects and compel agencies to prioritize requests within strict limits rather than requesting funds without regard to implementation capacity.

Despite the positive trajectory of own-source revenues, Odisha's financial management office notes risks regarding the slowdown of central grants. Consequently, the state government is focusing on internal reserves by tightening tax administration and improving the efficiency of non-tax payment collection.

The budget expansion aligns with macroeconomic targets to reach a state economy of $500 billion by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. Key sectors identified for private investment include renewable energy and green hydrogen, semiconductor manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.

Parallel measures for financial discipline require departments to verify cash balances and the presence of fund utilization certificates before new grants are released. The practice of 'global allocations' for long-term payments, such as housing construction allowances and leave travel expenses, is being discontinued to reduce the volume of unused funds in agency accounts.

The budget preparation timeline has been accelerated. Departmental proposals are due by December 19, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to present the final document to the Odisha legislative assembly during the third week of February 2027.