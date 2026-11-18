Kazakhstan entrepreneur claims 4.5% growth masks SME stagnation due to tax code

Entrepreneur and expert Maksim Baryshev argues that Kazakhstan's current Tax Code is hindering business development, contending that the official 4.5% economic growth figure masks stagnation in the micro and small business sectors. Baryshev describes a pressure mechanism where rising operational costs coincide with a shrinking customer base, forcing entrepreneurs to rely on borrowed funds to cover basic obligations such as payroll and tax payments. He noted these trends were evident at the end of the first half of the year, with nine-month data indicating a broader slowdown in economic growth.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Business activity of small business. Wood processing workshop

A consequence of this fiscal environment, according to Baryshev, is a mass migration of entrepreneurs into the self-employment category. More than 900,000 people are currently registered in this sector, with 80% of them being couriers and taxi drivers. Baryshev warns of a risk resembling the "Dutch disease," where the expansion of the service sector comes at the expense of the manufacturing sector, potentially leading to the gradual disappearance of domestic production in Kazakhstan.

Regarding debates over the return of B2B deductions, the expert stated that adjusting this tool should not be viewed as a failure of the reform or a reason for personnel changes. He believes that taking the views of the business community into account will allow for the creation of an updated Tax Code that supports actual business growth.