New state inspection required for semi-finished jewelry exports in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has implemented updates to the legal examination and state registration procedures for normative legal acts (NLAs) developed by ministries and agencies. The law, signed in November 2026, introduces mechanisms to accelerate the enactment of documents when public feedback is absent.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Alex, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Gold pieces

Under the new rules, draft NLAs must still undergo public discussion on a specialized portal for at least ten days. However, if no comments or proposals are submitted within the first five days, the document may be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for expertise and registration before the full ten-day period expires.

The legislation also modifies export requirements for specific goods. Special export permits are no longer required for products exported based on direct decrees from the president or government.

A new requirement has been established for the export of semi-finished jewelry made of precious metals, which now requires a conclusion from the State Inspection for Authenticity Control. These changes aim to align export laws with Uzbekistan's obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and streamline the handling of semi-finished goods.

Additionally, the law repeals several outdated normative acts that no longer hold practical application. It also clarifies the reimbursement process for the "El-Yurt Umidi" fund, exempting the organization from paying state fees when filing lawsuits to recover funds spent on the training of scholarship recipients.