European Commission Forecasts 0.3% Real GDP Contraction for Romania in 2026

The European Commission's autumn forecast projects a real GDP contraction of approximately 0.3% for Romania in 2026, marking a significant revision from spring estimates that had predicted a slight 0.1% expansion. This shift signals a move toward mild recession, with positive growth not expected to return until 2027 and 2028, at rates of 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively.

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The contraction is driven by strict fiscal consolidation, specifically the freezing of salaries in the public sector and pensions in 2025 and 2026. With inflation approaching 10%, this policy reduced real disposable household income, causing private consumption to drop by more than 2%. The primary offset to this decline in consumer demand was public investment funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). However, this support is temporary; as PNRR projects conclude, the pace of capital investment growth is expected to slow. Meanwhile, private investment remains stagnant due to prolonged political instability and high energy prices.

Structural improvements in the external balance are anticipated through the "Neptun Deep” offshore gas extraction project. Upon launch, this project is expected to support real GDP and help narrow the current account deficit to below 6% of GDP by 2028.

Economic slowdown is directly impacting the labor market, with unemployment projected to peak at 6.7% in 2026. The report notes that the slowdown in nominal wage growth, resulting from the public sector freeze, is viewed as a factor maintaining external competitiveness, effectively making Romanian goods and services cheaper for foreign markets despite reduced worker real income.

Inflation remains persistent, with the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) expected to rise from 6.8% in 2025 to 7.9% in 2026. Key drivers include higher VAT and excise duties, the removal of price caps on household electricity, global oil price spikes, and drought-related energy impacts. Even as inflation moderates, the 4.4% projected for 2027 will remain above the central bank's target range of 2.5% ± 1 percentage point. The introduction of the ETS2 system in 2028 may further slow the disinflation process.

Romania's budget strategy aims to reduce the deficit by shifting the financial burden to citizens. The overall government deficit is expected to shrink from 7.8% of GDP in 2025 to 6.0% in 2026 and 5.6% by 2028. This adjustment relies on reducing current expenditures, such as freezing public sector wages and pensions, which lowers their share of GDP by approximately one percentage point, and increasing revenue through higher taxes on VAT, property, and health insurance, adding 1.2 percentage points to GDP.

Defense spending is also set to increase from 1.7% of GDP in 2025 to 2.2% in 2028, financed through loans under the "Security Action for Europe” (SAFE) program. Despite the narrowing deficit, the overall public debt is projected to rise from 59% of GDP in 2025 to 64% by 2028. This increase occurs because the nominal debt growth, fueled by interest payments and high primary deficits, is outpacing the growth of nominal GDP.